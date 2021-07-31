Family fun at Notts venues this summer with Goldilocks And The Three Bears

See Talegate Theatre's Goldilocks And The Three Bears

Thoresby Park, August 8/North Notts Arena, Worksop August 11.

Talegate Theatre Productions will be presenting their version of the family-friendly story at these Nottinghamshire venues.Roll up! Roll up! Come and marvel at the greatest panto on earth. From the team that brought you The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland comes this magical adventure.Run away with TaleGate Theatre Productions to the circus this summer. The talented cast will include Justine Lee as Goldilocks, Steve Boyce as Dame Dolly Donut and James Worthington as the Evil Ringmaster.Help Goldilocks and her mum, Dame Dolly Donut, save their circus and rescue the three bears from the evil ringmaster. It’s the big top family panto extravaganza featuring pop songs, magic and puppets.Doors open at 5.30pm and shows start at 6pm.

Details: See talegatetheatre.co.uk for more.

