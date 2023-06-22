Family fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre with kids' TV favourites Sarah And Duck

Check out Sarah and Duck's Big Top Birthday at Mansfield Palace Theatre. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 25 and 26.

​Mark the 10th anniversary of much-loved CBeebies show Sarah and Duck when this touring stage production comes to the Leeming Street-based venue soon.

If you’re worried about taking your little ones for their first theatre experience, why not try them with something gentle, that’s not too long and features familiar characters that they’ll know off the TV?

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Sarah and her best friend Duck as they plan the ultimate circus soiree to help Scarf Lady celebrate her birthday.

With entertainment lined up from a whole host of your favourite friends, including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and John plus Umbrella, the party is ready to go.

Bursting with all the charm from the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show, Sarah and Duck’s enchanting world is brought to life by the team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Twirlywoos Live.

Packed full of puppetry, storytelling and music, Sarah And Duck’s Big Top Birthday promises to be a celebration for the whole family, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: For more on how to book tickets to see Sarah And Duck's Big Top Birthday, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk