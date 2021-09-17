Family fun as The Dong With The Luminous Nose comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

This playful piece is based on the well-known Edward Lear poem and will delight families and school groups in the area.

The Dong with the Luminous Nose is a sensitive exploration of what it means to be different, seeking to help us understand how to empathise with those around us.

It is brought to life by inventive magical puppets...and lots of fun and surprises.

See The Dong With The Luminous Nose at Mansfield Palace Theatre

With a colourful cast of abstract and figurative puppets, The Dong with a Luminous Nose is an absurd take on Edward Lear’s nonsense classic exploring the difficult age between being a child and becoming an adult.

A sequel to the well-known Jumblies, this artistically adventurous production seeks to stimulate children’s imagination and provoke audiences to start asking questions, whilst exploring issues of isolation and loneliness.

Edward is a bit of an oddball. A shy and troubled boy, he is always watching the horizon, waiting for something to happen. Then one day the Jumblies arrive, and his life is turned upside down… then shaken about a bit… and then a bit more!

Dancing chairs, a troublesome telephone and a swarm of shape-shifters all play their part in this tale of a lonely boy who has difficulty facing up to the facts. The Dong takes us on a journey with Edward as he grows up, encouraging us to feel empathy and consider those we know who may appear to be a little bit ‘different’.

Families and school groups will want to see this show.

Tickets are available via mansfieldpalace.co.uk or by calling 01623 633133.

