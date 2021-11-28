Don't miss Beauty And The Beast, this year's pantomime production at Nottingham Playhouse.

Theatregoers of all ages across Nottinghamshire will be spoilt for choice this year thanks to the family-friendly shows on offer.

Nottingham Playhouse’s much-loved panto productions traditionally draw crowds from far and wide. This year’s offering is Beauty And The Beast, running at the city centre venue from December 3 to January 15.

Bringing magic and mayhem, glitter and glamour for all the family this Christmas, will be everyone’s favourite dame John Elkington, who plays Madame Fifi in his 17th pantomime for Nottingham Playhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the beautiful Belle is trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysterious beast, the stage is set for a spellbinding adventure.

Can she escape with the help of her friends? Will Belle melt the beast’s frosty heart and lift his curse before it’s too late?

Packed with hilarious characters, stunning sets, glittering costumes and plenty of panto humour, the show is written by Playhouse panto legend Kenneth Alan Taylor.

For more on tickets, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

There's a star line-up appearing in Robin Hood at Nottingham Theatre Royal this Christmas.

Over at Nottingham Theatre Royal, the all-star festive production is Robin Hood, which can be seen from December 11 to January 9.

Much loved actor Tristan Gemmill will play The Sheriff of Nottingham, TV and stage favourite Matthew Kelly will play Dame Tilly Tuck, X-Factor’s Matt Terry will play the title role of Robin Hood and West-End leading lady Jodie Prenger will play the role of The Spirit of Sherwood.

Bringing the moves, dance sensations Flawless will play The Merry Men.

Comedian Phil Walker will play the role of Silly Simon, ventriloquist Kieran Powell as Alan-a-Dale, Lucy May Barker as ‘Maid Marian’, and the line-up is completed with the magnificent circus performers The Randols.

TV legend Basil Brush will be in panto action at the start of 2022 at Retford Majestic Theatre.

For more, you can see www.trch.co.uk

Finally, TV legend Basil Brush will be heading the cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, running at Retford Majestic Theatre from January 6 to 9.

Basil Brush will feature as The Magic Mirror, alongside Stuart Earp as Muddles, Harry Moore as Nurse Nellie, Kassie Malam as Snow White, Jessica Fay Long as The Wicked Queen and Sam Emmerson as The Prince.

Producer Kevin Brown said: “Basil Brush is a great addition to our show and brings something for all ages as everyone has grown up with his famous catchphrase!”

Go to www.majesticretford.org for more on how to get hold of tickets.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.