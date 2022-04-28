Family favourite The Gruffalo is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood…Based on the nation’s favourite picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, get ready to join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic tale.Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake.Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures?After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?Songs, laughs and monstrous fun can be enjoyed in this much-loved show for children aged three years and up and their grown-ups that has toured Britain and the world.