Family arena fun this Christmas as ELF pays a visit to Nottingham venue

ELF – A Christmas Arena Spectacular

By Steve Eyley
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Family fun at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena with ELF

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, December 29 and 30.

ELF, the hit Hollywood blockbuster movie, has been supersized into a live arena spectacular for this Christmas with a massive stage featuring amazing film backdrops on a huge LED screen, plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium, so everyone gets a close-up view of the action.

The presentation features Santa’s flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and giant TV screens so you don’t miss any of the spectacle.

    The story is hilariously recreated by a large cast of performers. The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell to play Buddy the Elf.

    The cast also features Blackpool and Butlins resorts new comedy star Jordan Conway in a multitude of zany characters.

    This production features a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on Broadway and the West End.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com.

