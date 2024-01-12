Violin soloist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux will be appearing in the CBSO's visit to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on February 1. (Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 1.​

Three pieces based on fantastical stories, plus one of the most beloved British works ever written, will feature in the CBSO’s latest appearance at the city centre venue.

Rossini’s overture to his opera Cinderella has all the zest and wit for which he’s famous.

It provides a lively prelude to the atmospheric suite from Rimsky-Korsakov’s satirical final opera, The Golden Cockerel, a work that was inititally banned by the Russian authorities due to its satirical content.

Stravinsky’s suite from his legendary ballet score for The Firebird was his breakthrough moment while Vaughan Williams’s sublime and hugely popular The Lark Ascending needs little in the way of introduction and here features the talented violin soloist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.