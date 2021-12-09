Explore the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 17.
Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever.Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life. Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph’s school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current goal, to become the first to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.
Details: See trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Gary Salter