Experience top Traveling Wilburys tribute show soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Get ready for five fabulous tributes in one evening at Mansfield Palace Theatre, courtesy of The Traveling Wilburys Experience.
The Traveli ng Wilburys were formed by happy accident in 1988 when George Harrison enlisted pals Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison to help with a B-side for his latest single.
A supergroup was born with the five legends of the music industry creating a sound like no other. And it’s that unique sound which is captured by Paul Hopkins’s show, Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience, which comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 5.
Now in its ninth successful year of touring, Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience has wowed audiences all over the country with uncanny visual, vocal and musical resemblances to the original band.
For tickets, book via www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk