Experience the story of Merlin told through magic and dance in Nottingham

Kevin Poeung and Albert González Orts as the Dragon in Merlin (photo: Colleen Mair)

An epic adventure of hope, heartache, love and magic heads to Nottingham this month – courtesy of Northern Ballet.

Breathing new life into the story of the legendary character, the production explores how the young and inexperienced sorcerer mastered his magic to unite a warring kingdom. The fantastical production also re-imagines the source stories of well-known female characters from Arthurian legend including the powerful enchantress Morgan le Fae and the mystical Lady of the Lake.

A heroic tale of good versus evil, the showstopping ballet combines Northern Ballet’s world-class storytelling with spectacular sets, special effects and skilled puppetry to create a mesmerising visual treat for all the family.

The production, which received critical acclaim following its world premiere in 2021, is the first full-length ballet choreographed by Olivier award-winning Drew McOnie (Broadway’s King Kong and Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom). Its story is a personal one, inspired by McOnie’s own exploration of the notion of a ‘found family’ in his journey to becoming a parent.

Albert González Orts in Merlin (photo: Emily Nuttall)

This otherworldly spectacular is taken to new heights with illusions by Chris Fisher, whose work includes the West End show Harry Potter & The Cursed Child and Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Merlin runs at the Theatre Royal from Wednesday October 15 to Saturday October 18. It’s suitable for ages eight and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.