Experience the enchantment of Light Post Farm as popular attraction returns

'Even more imaginative, more interactive, and filled with festive magic': Light Post Farm

One of the East Midlands’ most magical festive experiences returns next month in the form of Light Post Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a new after-dark Christmas trail, bringing together the team behind the region’s biggest family festival, Gloworm, with the award-winning White Post Farm.

Most Popular

The trail has been completely redesigned, weaving in new features including a revamped pond and pier, as well as introducing special dog-friendly evenings for the very first time. Following the positive reception from families at its launch last year, the illuminated trail promises even more festive sparkle, enchanting installations, and plenty of chances to see the farm favourites in a whole new light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fields of Farnsfield will once again be transformed by more than 250,000 sparkling lights, casting the farm in a dazzling new glow. Visitors are promised imaginative displays and plenty of picture-perfect moments along the kilometre-long trail.

The dramatic 60-metre-long Triangular Tunnel promises to be a showstopping highlight

The Disco Duck Pond will sparkle with floating glitter balls and a life-sized Boom Box will blast out disco favourites, while the Rainbow Racetrack bursts into colour and sound. Inside the Jungle Barn, planets and stars will light up the play space, and the Enchanted Garden will be filled with gingerbread houses, glowing flowers and magical displays. A dramatic 60-metre-long Triangular Tunnel promises to be a showstopping highlight.

Families will also have the chance to meet some of the farm’s most popular residents after dark. Rare-breed lambs are expected in late November, while miniature donkeys and reindeer will be settling in for the Christmas season. They’ll be joined by friendly alpacas, wallabies, Old English goats, Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, Greyface Dartmoor sheep and many more. The route also takes in indoor attractions, including the Reptiles of the World exhibit, home to West African dwarf crocodiles.

New for this year is Farmville, an indoor play area designed especially for under fives, included with every ticket, and a special dog-friendly evening on Thursday, December 4, giving families the chance to bring their four-legged friends along to join the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complete the experience, visitors can toast marshmallows, sip hot chocolate and enjoy festive food in the farm’s Tea Rooms.

Event director Richard Walpole said: “Our passion has always been creating memorable experiences that families can enjoy together, and Light Post Farm brings that vision to life in such a magical way.

“After the wonderful response we had last year, we’re so excited to welcome families back to discover a trail that is even more imaginative, more interactive, and filled with festive magic at every turn.”

Light Post Farm will run on selected dates from Saturday November 22 through to Tuesday December 23, with timed slots running from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £13 with family tickets for 2 adults and 2 children priced at £45, under 2s enter for free. Booking fees apply.

The trail is accessible to wheelchair users and suitable for pushchairs with free parking on site.

Visit www.gigantic.com/light-post-farm-tickets to book.