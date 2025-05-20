Experience Love Actually with a live orchestra in Nottingham

Hugh Grant in Love Actually

Love Actually will come to life with a full orchestra in Nottingham later this year.

The event, called Love Actually In Concert, involves the score being played live, accompanying a showing of the 2003 film.

The music for the much-loved film was written by Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy-winning Scottish composer Craig Armstrong OBE, known for his work on films such as Me Before You, Moulin Rouge, Far From The Madding Crowd and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. It featuring covers of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and the Troggs’ Love Is all Around.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually follows ten different yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses.

The film boasts an all-star cast, featuring Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

Love Actually In Concert comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Monday December 15. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.