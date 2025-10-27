Experience Amy Winehouse's songs played by her own band in Nottingham

The band are fronted by Bronte Shandé and led by Winehouse’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis (photo: Andy Willsher)

They were with Amy Winehouse live and on record, all the way from her beginnings performing in London pubs to the Grammys and the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

And now the Amy Winehouse Band are coming to Nottingham, keeping Winehouse’s musical legacy alive and providing younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The and perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including Rehab, Back to Black, Tears Dry On Their Own, Valerie, Love Is A Losing Game and more.

The band are led by Winehouse’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, and both he and the band were musical consultants on the recent biopic ‘Back to Black starring Marisa Abela and directed by Sam-Taylor Johnson.

Davis said: “Myself and Amy’s band and so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all.”

The band are fronted by Bronte Shandé, while the show features on-screen visuals and unique footage.

The Amy Winehouse Band have played select shows around the UK previously, as well as touring across Europe and performing at festivals since 2022.

They perform at the Royal Concert Hall on Thursday November 27. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.