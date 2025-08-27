Expectations fulfilled as Vaccines announce Nottingham show

The Vaccines are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album with a tour that’s coming to Nottingham.

Released in March 2011, What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? debuted at number 4 on the UK Chart, going on to be certified platinum and kicking off what would become an unbroken run of Top 5 UK albums - a streak that has continued with their sixth and most recent, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, in 2024. The rollicking, swaggering yet vulnerable debut features the band’s breakthrough hits, including If You Wanna, Post Break-Up Sex and Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra).

The tour will see the band perform the album in full, alongside a selection of fan favourites from their wider catalogue. They will be joined each night by special guests Brigitte Calls Me Baby.

Since the release of Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations in January 2024, The Vaccines have toured extensively, including UK and North American headline tours, and with shows as far afield as Mexico, Bali, Australia and China. The band are currently working on new music. The Vaccines comprise Justin Young (lead vocals, guitars), Ãrni Ãrnason (bass, vocals), Timothy Lanham (guitars, keys, vocals) and Yoann Intonti (drums).

They play Rock City on Tuesday March 10. Visit www.thevaccines.com to book.