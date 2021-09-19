Exciting theatre will keep Notts audiences on edge of their seats

Birth is not to be missed when the production comes to Nottingham Lakeside Arts. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

The smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis’s classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will come to Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 1 to 5.

TV and theatre star Samantha Womack is to play Narnia’s evil White Witch.

Samantha Womack said of her new role: “Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing the The White Witch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me.”

Samantha Womack returns to the theatre after her success playing the lead role in the sold out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour.

Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC’s Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV’s gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen’s Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land.

See The Glad Game at Nottingham Playhouse

For more on tickets, see www.trch.co.uk

Before then, you can see The Glad Game at Nottingham Playhouse on September 24 and 25.

Nottingham Playhouse creative associate Phoebe Frances Brown returns to the venue with her brand new show.

Phoebe is an actor. From her childhood impressions of Dolly Parton to grown up roles at the National Theatre, the Donmar Warehouse and New York Theatre Workshop, acting has defined who and what she is.

Samantha Womack as The White Queen in The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe (Photo credit: Seamus Ryan)

In November 2018, Phoebe was diagnosed with an incurable tumour in the area of her brain that controls speech, language and memory.

The Glad Game is Phoebe’s story: of finding herself in the bleakest of times, of discovering gladness in the saddest of moments and about how who and what you love can pull you through.

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more on tickets.

Finally, Birth can be seen at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on October 19.

After the success of their critically-acclaimed international hit The Nature of Forgetting, Theatre Re returns with a new play about the evolution of family.

Brought to life with live music, Birth is a poignant piece of visual theatre exploring relationships and connections.

For more, you can see www.lakesidearts.org.uk/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.