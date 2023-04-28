News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
5 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
6 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
9 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
10 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
10 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Exciting new production of Julius Caesar to visit Nottingham Theatre Royal in May

Julius Caesar

By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Thalissa Teixeira will play Brutus when Julius Caesar is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Asiko/RSC)Thalissa Teixeira will play Brutus when Julius Caesar is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Asiko/RSC)
Thalissa Teixeira will play Brutus when Julius Caesar is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Asiko/RSC)

​Theatre Royal Nottingham, May 23 to 27.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is touring its production of Shakespeare’s political thriller, Julius Caesar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This visceral new version is directed by Atri Banerjee, and will feature Thalissa Teixeira (pictured) as Brutus and Kelly Gough as Cassius, in the roles of the leaders who plot to kill Caesar.

Most Popular

    Talking about the production, Atri Banerjee said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming this extraordinary cast to our production of Julius Caesar.

    "In particular, I’m delighted that audiences will get to see Thalissa Teixeira and Kelly Gough as, respectively, Brutus and Cassius.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ”Along with several other parts across the company, we’ve re-imagined these roles to tell a story about power today: who holds it, who wields it, and who gets to challenge it."

    Julius Caesar. A divisive leader who holds awesome power. Concerned that Caesar seems dangerous, revolutionaries take the violent decision to murder him.

    They have no plan for what comes next. As the world spins out of control, chaos, horror and superstition rush in the fill the void. Civil war erupts and a new leader must rise: but at what cost?

    Details: Go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Asiko/RSC

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Shakespeare