Exciting line-up announced for 2022 Gate To Southwell Festival
Gate To Southwell Festival 2022
Kirklington, July 14 to 17.
A number of unmissable music acts have been revealed for the next Gate To Southwell Festival.Following the commercial and critical success of last September’s event in Kirklington, the organisers have confirmed some of those who are now lined up to play the 15th festival.Leading the list of Celtic stars already booked to appear are the much-celebrated, Stornaway three-piece band Peat & Diesel (pictured), often branded the “Hebridean Pogues”, with their comedic stories of island life. The event will also welcome Dervish, BBC Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 winners and one of the best-loved Irish traditional bands over the last 30 years, plus singer, songwriter and star guitarist Ian Siegel, and Australia’s The Spooky Men’s Chorale
Details: More acts for the 2022 Gate To Southwell Festival will be announced soon. For the latest news, visit www.gtsf.uk.