Exciting autumn of entertainment lies ahead at The Squire Performing Arts Centre

Impromptu Shakespeare is one of the many treats lined up for you this autumn at The Squire Performing Arts Centre.

The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the arts.

This September, the venue is excited to announce its programme of comedy, music, and special guests, ensuring that there is something for everyone on offer.

Anita Bush, centre manager of The Squire Performing Arts Space, said: “Our autumn season sees us building on and developing our programming, and we are looking forward to welcoming some exiting performances and great artists to the venue.

"We pride ourselves on being a venue that offers artistic experiences to a range of audiences and not just your traditional cultural offers.”

Among the season highlights are: Scott Bennett and Friends (September 15) sees the 2021 British Comedian of the Year Finalist in action. Scott recently made his Live at the Apollo debut and is widely tipped as on the brink of the big time.

This loveable rising star enthrals the crowd with his warm and engaging delivery. He is a Yorkshire live wire with an undeniable no-nonsense logic .

Leveret, who will perform on October 10, is a unique collaboration between three of England’s finest folk musicians, Andy Cutting, Sam Sweeney and Rob Harbron.

Leveret wil play at The Squire Performing Arts Centre this autumn

Leveret’s music is not arranged in the conventional sense and the trio rely on mutual trust and musical interaction to create new settings of their repertoire in the moment, with no two performances alike.

In Alfie Moore: Fair Cop Unleashed (October 15), join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian for his latest stand-up tour show.

Fair Cop Unleashed is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie’s police casebook. Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is!

Impromptu Shakespeare can be seen on November 11. With story and verse improvised in the moment, enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time performed by Impromptu Shakespeare’s whip smart cast. Packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance, and a dash of double-crossing, this leading ensemble do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time, inspired by audience suggestions.

Copper turned comedian Alfie Moore (Photo by Tony Briggs)

To find out more about the venue and its programme of work, visit www.squirepac.co.uk