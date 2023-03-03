Entertaining revamp of Jane Austen classic is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

There's plenty of fun in store at Nottingham's Theatre Royal with Pride and Prejudice * (*Sort Of). Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 27 to April 1.

The multi-award-winning show by Isobel McArthur, after Jane Austen, will visit the area soon as part of a highly successful national tour.

The production’s writer and co-director, Isobel McArthur has won both the Evening Standard Emerging Talent Award and The Olivier Award for Best Comedy or Entertainment in 2022, an unprecedented achievement for a young female writer.

This unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story originally played at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre.Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to the subject of romance.The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain. It’s the 1800s. It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) is directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey. Comedy staging is by Jos Houben and choreography is by Emily Jane Boyle.

Details: For more on tickets for this entertaining show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.