Entertain the whole family this summer with T Rex trip of a lifetime to Wollaton Hall exhibition

TITUS T. REX IS KING exhibition at Wollaton Hall

Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.

Entertain the whole family this summer with the trip of a lifetime: a visit to see the first real Tyrannosaurus rex to be exhibited in England for more than a century.

To mark the first-year anniversary of the opening of Titus T. rex is King exhibition, visitors can now get to see an astounding new addition to this world-exclusive event.

Internationally-renowned micro-sculpturist, Dr Willard Wigan MBE, has created and installed a new extraordinary micro-sculpture of a perfectly formed T. rex, measuring just 0.5mm, which sits within the eye of a needle, for the coming months.

Now the very tiniest micro-depiction, and, Titus, the first real Tyrannosaurus rex to be exhibited in England for over a century, stand side by side.

Titus the T. rex demonstrates the immense power and impact of this king of the dinosaurs, while Willard Wigan’s creation presents the smallest, but no less powerful.

The installation from Dr Willard Wigan is so small you can only see it under a microscope.

Titus the T. rex Exhibition opened in July 2021, to international acclaim. More than 70,000 visitors have already met Titus and engaged with the bespoke interactive exhibition designed around him.

Details: For more, you can see https://wollatonhall.org.uk/titus/