Enter the mind of Hieronymus Bosch in Mansfield

Part of Bosch's painting St John the Baptist in the Wilderness

Mansfield Palace Theatre is inviting townspeople to step into the surreal and visionary world of Hieronymus Bosch this month.

The venue is showing a film called The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch on Friday May 23. Even after 500 years, the Dutchman’s paintings continue to shock, fascinate and captivate. The film tells the story of the extraordinary artist, examining why his strange and fantastical works still resonate, and looking at how he bridged the medieval and Renaissance eras, creating timeless masterpieces that still defy convention. It promises a “deep dive into the vivid imagination of a true creative genius”.

Featuring the landmark exhibition Jheronimus Bosch – Visions of Genius at Het Noordbrabants Museum in the Netherlands, the documentary showcases the majority of Bosch’s surviving paintings and drawings brought together for the first time in his hometown of Den Bosch.

Bosch was born in around 1450 and died in 1516. He is best known for his macabre and nightmarish depictions of hell, as well as his extraordinarily intricate and fantastical style.

The screening, presented by Exhibition On Screen, gives a chance to Bosch’s fascinating life, discover hidden stories within his works, and experience his art in unparalleled detail in this cinematic journey through one of history’s most unconventional and brilliant minds.

The screening begins at 1pm. Tickets cost £12. Visit mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or call 01623 463133 to book.