Enter a world of light and sound at festival for young people
Based in Sneinton Market Square and called The Lumini, it will house performances and workshops celebrating world music, with artists will be representing sounds from from the Western and Southern African regions, and South Asia, and leading workshops in various instruments.
Festival co-director Saziso Phiri said: "We're really excited to have Lumini back at Young Hustlers, following a very popular appearance at the 2024 festival. This year will have a larger structure, allowing for more people to experience its amazing features on the day of the main festival."
The event takes place on Sunday October 19 and features activities aplenty for young people. Visit www.younghustlers.co.uk for full details.