Enjoy treats from the Fringe at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios this autumn

You can see Godot Is A Woman at Nonsuch Studios in Nottingham (Photo by Ali Wright)

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, d​uring September.

If you weren’t able to get to to Edinburgh this summer, Nottingham’s independent fringe theatre brings you the best of the festival fringe this autumn.

Trash Salad can be seen at the city centre venue on September 15.

Get ready for a genre-bending adventure that takes the viewer through burlesque, lip sync, and music, described as a ‘clown opera’ by those who have witnessed it.

Godot Is A Woman (pictured) can be seen on September 16, and is a silly and seriously important romp that looks at gender and the arts.Since Beckett wrote Waiting for Godot, he and his estate have notoriously challenged - often legally - non-male companies that wish to perform it.Combining playful and political physical theatre, Godot Is A Woman is a whip-smart interrogation of authorial copyright, gender barriers in the arts and the cultural significance of Madonna's 1989 album, Like a Prayer. Then, on September 28, you can enjoy a performance of Learning To Fly.

Uplifting, big hearted and hilarious, this new show sees James Rowland tell the story of a remarkable friendship he made as a lonely, unhappy teenager, with the scary old lady who lived in the spooky house on his street.

Details: For more, go to nonsuchstudios.co.uk