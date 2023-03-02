Enjoy three of the best in Leveret's visit to Nottinghamshire venue
Leveret
The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, March 24.
Music fans in the area won’t want to miss this gig by a band that offers a unique collaboration between three of England's finest folk musicians.
Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) are each regarded as exceptional performers and masters of their instruments.
Together their performances combine consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.
Leveret’s music is not arranged in the conventional sense and the trio rely on mutual trust and musical interaction to create new settings of their repertoire in the moment, with no two performances alike.
Their playing is relaxed and natural, drawing audiences in and inviting them to share in music making that is truly spontaneous and yet deeply timeless.
Details: For more, go to www.squirepac.co.uk
