Enjoy the sounds of summer in latest Mansfield Choral Society concert

Mansfield Choral Society’s eagerly-awaited summer concert will be held on Saturday, July 1, at The Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in the town.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the latest concert to be performed by Mansfield Choral SocietyCheck out the latest concert to be performed by Mansfield Choral Society
Check out the latest concert to be performed by Mansfield Choral Society

Harmony on Stage will feature some well-known opera choruses and medleys from musical theatre favourites.

The concert will be presented in a “café style” and starts at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices are £12 and £6 for accompanied under 16s. Tickets are available from the Mansfield Choral Society website at www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk

    Guest musicians at the concert will be two young John Ogden Scholarship Award winners from the recent Mansfield Music and Drama Festival.

    Conducted by choral director Diane Haslam, the choir will be celebrating its golden anniversary in 2024 with a string of celebratory concerts. To find out more, see the website.

