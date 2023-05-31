Enjoy the sounds of summer in latest Mansfield Choral Society concert
Harmony on Stage will feature some well-known opera choruses and medleys from musical theatre favourites.
The concert will be presented in a “café style” and starts at 7.30pm.
Ticket prices are £12 and £6 for accompanied under 16s. Tickets are available from the Mansfield Choral Society website at www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk
Guest musicians at the concert will be two young John Ogden Scholarship Award winners from the recent Mansfield Music and Drama Festival.
Conducted by choral director Diane Haslam, the choir will be celebrating its golden anniversary in 2024 with a string of celebratory concerts. To find out more, see the website.
