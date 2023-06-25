News you can trust since 1952
Enjoy the best of Northern Soul when The Signatures play Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Signatures – Northern Soul Live
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out Northern Soul aces The Signatures at Mansfield Palace Theatre later in the year.Check out Northern Soul aces The Signatures at Mansfield Palace Theatre later in the year.
Check out Northern Soul aces The Signatures at Mansfield Palace Theatre later in the year.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 15.

One of the UK’s most authentic and exciting Northern Soul live shows, will be coming to the Leeming Street-based venue later in the summer for a night of soulful music and dance that is not to be missed.

The Signatures boast a high-energy performance style and have made a name for themselves as one of the most dynamic Northern Soul acts in the country, with a sound that goes back to the golden age of Northern Soul, while incorporating fresh new elements that keep the genre alive and relevant.

    Their live shows feature all the classic Northern Soul hits as well as some of their original tracks, making for a set that is both nostalgic and fresh.

    Fans can expect an electrifying performance from The Signatures, plus special guest vocalists Stefan Taylor, one of the hottest young artists within the Northern Soul scene, along with Wigan Casino favourite and original Northern Soul artist Lorraine Silver.

    Signatures' lead vocalist Stefan Taylor explained: “We are thrilled to be coming to Mansfield for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and dance.”

    The Signatures live show at the Palace Theatre is a must-see event for any Northern Soul fan, with a line-up that promises to deliver all the passion, energy, and soul that the genre is known for.

    Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from www.thesignatures.co.uk or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

    For mor entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.