Enjoy some quality theatre shows in the open air at Notts venues
The remaining dates are:
Friday, August 4 (6pm) Wollaton Park – Chapterhouse Theatre Company will perform The Secret Garden
Sunday, August 6 (6pm), Wollaton Park – Heartbreak Productions will perform David Walliams’s Bad Dad
Thursday, August 17 (6pm), Wollaton Park. Illyria present Robin Hood
Thursday, August 31 (7pm), Newstead Abbey – Chapterhouse Theatre Company perform The Importance of Being Earnest
Sunday, September 3 (6pm) Newstead Abbey, Illyria perform Robin Hood
Gates will open one hour before each performance. Shows will go ahead in all but the worst weather. Stages will be in the Formal Gardens at Wollaton Park and on Byron’s Lawn at Newstead Abbey.
To book tickets, go to www.wollatonhall.org.uk/open-air-theatre and www.newsteadabbey.org.uk/open-air-theatre
