Enjoy some festive fun with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra at Albert Hall
Conducted by Stephen Bullamore, the festive treats in the concert will include Leroy Anderson’s classic Sleigh Ride, music from the movies The Snowman and The Polar Express, plus extracts from Tchaikovsky’s seasonal favourite The Nutcracker.
Guest singers Cara Dudgeon and Gareth Wynne will join the proceedings for some favourite festive songs including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.
Audience members will also get the chance to join in at various points with some classic Christmas carols.
Other works in the concert include Nigel Hess’s rousing A Christmas Overture, Prokofiev’s Troika, and Malcolm Arnold’s colourful The Holly And The Ivy: Fantasy On Christmas Carols.
For more on tickets for the concert, go to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk
