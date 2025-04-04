Enjoy quintessentially British farce when.....Earnest? reaches Theatre Royal Nottingham

Get ready for some quintessentially British faces in ....Earnest?

Say It Again, Sorry?, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation present the hilarious hit show...Earnest? when it comes to the Theatre Royal Nottingham on April 22 and 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the actor playing Ernest doesn’t show, it leads to a tumultuous twist on Oscar Wilde’s classic play with audience members taking centre stage.

Written by Josh King, Simon Paris and Say It Again, Sorry?, the show is directed by Simon Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a madcap spectacle that promises a completely new performance each night, the Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit where the audience step in for the cast of The Importance of Being Earnest returns for a UK tour of nearly 30 venues.

Wilde’s much-loved play is delightfully derailed as audience members are asked to step into the spotlight to replace an ever-thinning cast, sparked by the lead actor playing Ernest failing to arrive on that famous cue.

With stage whiskey being swapped, off-the-cuff auditions being held and portraits painted aplenty, ...Earnest? incorporates skilled slapstick and expert comic timing in this quintessentially British farce. Its innovative format aims to provide joy and connect audiences to their inner thespian.

The Importance of Being… Earnest? (now renamed to …Earnest?) premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021 and returned for the three years following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hour-long production has been extended into a full two-act run for the UK tour. So far, the show has cast almost 2,000 audience members, proving that everyone, no matter their background or experience, has a place in the spotlight.

Could you be one of the stars of ....Earnest? when it comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal?

Audience members have shared stories of quitting their jobs to chase acting dreams, local individuals stepping onto the stage for the first time and becoming community stars, and even strangers finding love after being cast and meeting backstage.

Say It Again, Sorry? revolutionised theatre funding for …Earnest? by introducing micro-units, smaller, low risk, investment chunks that made investing accessible to first-time backers and those who typically contribute to crowd-funding campaigns.

This inventive model ensured all investors saw a profit, regardless of unit size, encouraging repeat investment. It is one of many ways Say It Again, Sorry? has broadened participation in their artistic and financial processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director and co-writer Simon Paris said: "We are very excited to bring ...Earnest? back to audiences across the country and share our unique blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.

"This show celebrates the magic of live theatre - where anything can happen and often does. With its playful twists and interactive surprises, we invite audiences to step into a world where every moment is delightfully unpredictable."

Founded in 2018 by a group of friends, Say It Again, Sorry? is an award-winning (Derek Award for Best Comedy) interactive theatre company that aims to connect people to their inner artist and inspire creative expression in everybody. Their vision is for the public to recover ownership over their own creative power and contribute to the future of theatre as active participants, collaborators, and decision-makers.

For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.