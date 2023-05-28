Enjoy plenty of family fun with these three hit shows at Notts theatres

​Disney’s Winnie the Pooh gets the musical treatment at Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 28 to July 1.

Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, featuring music by The Sherman Brothers with additional songs by A.A. Milne, this tour offers the chance to the see the UK and Ireland premiere of the productiln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen.

Nottingham Playhouse welcomes Milkshake Live! later in the summer. (Photo by Drew Baumohl)

Most Popular

A.A. Milne’s beloved characters, Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too), will all arrive on stage in a beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ccompanying the modern narrative is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring some of the Grammy award-winning songs written by the Sherman Brothers for the original animated features, including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, plus A.A. Milne’s The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho in a new arrangement.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Sarah And Duck can be seen soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Meanwhile, Mansfield Palace Theatre welcomes a touring production of Sarah And Duck on July 25 and 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Sarah and her best friend Duck as they plan the ultimate circus soiree to help Scarf Lady celebrate her birthday.

With entertainment lined up from a whole host of your favourite friends, including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and John and Umbrella, the party is ready to go. Let’s just hope the weather holds out…

Bursting with all the charm from the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show, Sarah and Duck’s enchanting world is brought to life by the team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Twirlywoos Live.

Winnie The Pooh The Musical is not to be missed at Nottingham's Theatre Royal (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk for ticket availability.

Finally, Milkshake! Live is coming to Nottingham Playhouse on August 3.

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues and You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!, featuring your favourite characters from the popular kids' TV show.

For more on how to get tickets to see the show, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad