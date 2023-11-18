Have you got your tickets yet to see some of the great family-friendly festive shows coming your way this Christmas in our area?

Shane Richie heads the star-studded cast of Dick Whittington at Nottingham's Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Tom Platinum Morley)

Mansfield Palace Theatre’s panto offering is always a major treat for youngsters across the area and this year’s production looks like carrying on this tradition.

You will enjoy plenty of laughs and festive magic with Beauty And The Beast, which runs from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 31.

One of the most popular fairy tales of all, Beauty and the Beast is the story of Belle who finds herself imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast by an evil sorceress.

Can Belle see beyond the beast’s appearance and fall in love with her captor? Will the beast return to the world he once knew and win the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?

Heading up the cast this Christmas is children’s TV royalty, Dani Harmer, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC show of the same name.

Also taking up residency again at the Leeming Street venue for Christmas is comedian and audience favourite Adam Moss, this time as Louis La Plonk.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Don't miss John Elkington and co in Cinderella at Nottingham Playhouse.

At Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this Christmas, the festive production is Dick Whittington, which can be seen from December 9 to January 14.

The star-studded line-up for this year’s adventurous family pantomime is headed by TV favourite and panto legend Shane Richie in the title role, plus TV Doctor and children’s BAFTA winner Dr Ranj, who will play Spirit of Bow Bells.

They are joined by musical theatre star Anne Smith who will play Queen Rat, and performer Kenan-Lewis Smith who will star as Dick Whittington’s trusty sidekick, Kitty Cat.

For more on tickets for this production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

Have you got your tickets yet for Beauty And The Beast at Mansfield's Palace Theatre?

Finally, Nottingham Playhouse’s festive production this year is Cinderella, running from December 1 to January 13.

Legendary panto dame John Elkington will be back, marking his 25th year since his first panto at Nottingham Playhouse.

John plays the fragrant Rose, and joining him as sassy sibling Violet, is the multi-talented Tom Hopcroft and the energetic Danny Hendrix (Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse) returns this year as Buttons. Jewelle Hutchinson makes her professional debut as the dazzling Cinderella.

Cinderella is a guaranteed spectacular festive treat for all the family.

For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

