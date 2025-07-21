Enjoy open-air cinema on big screen in Nottingham

Binks Yard Film Club blends food and films

More outdoor cinema nights are coming to Nottingham courtesy of Binks Yard Film Club.

An array of film favourites will be shown on venue’s 7m x 3.35m outdoor screen, billed as the largest in the East Midlands. Following a successful first phase that welcomed 1,850 cinema lovers, the next run of Film Club screenings will take place on Wednesday evenings and feature titles such as Romeo + Juliet, The Bodyguard and Pretty Woman.

Marketing director Arpita Anstey said: “We had an amazing response to the launch of Film Club earlier this year. Guests loved the atmosphere and the chance to enjoy their favourite films outside with great food and drinks. We’re really excited to be back with more screenings and new experiences.”

One of the highlights of the new season is a special singalong screening of Mamma Mia!, where visitors are encouraged to join in with the film’s soundtrack. Building on the popularity of last year’s terrace screening, the singalong will bring a party atmosphere to the plaza with plenty of dancing and singing expected.

Each Film Club screening is ticketed, with entry starting at £5. Doors open at 6pm for all screenings and begins at 7pm, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food, drinks and secure a good spot. Seating is available for all ticket holders, but places are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Guests can make an evening of it by dining indoors before the screening with choices such as including wood-fired pizzas, burgers, steaks, shawarmas and small plates or choosing from a range of outdoor food and drink options. A fully stocked outdoor bar and food stalls will also be available throughout the season.

Arpita added: “The response so far has shown there’s real momentum for something different in the city. Whether you’re planning a date night or looking for school holiday inspiration, Film Club offers a unique experience that brings people together.”

Romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990) will be the first film shown, on Wednesday August 6. It will be followed by romantic thriller The Bodyguard (1992) on Wednesday August 13, Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy Romeo + Juliet (1996), with modern twists, and the Abba hit-packed Mamma Mia! (2008) on Wednesday August 27.

Visit binksyard.com/film-club to book or for more information.