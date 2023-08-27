Check out new releases and a forthcoming Nottingham gig by Dekker. (Photo credit: Studio Emily and Katy)

​The tour includes a gig at Nottingham Rough Trade on November 19.

Fresh off the back of a busy festival season, Brookln Dekker (aka Dekker and one-half of the Anglo-American indie-folk duo Rue Royale) is set to share For Repair, the third track to be taken from his highly anticipated third studio album Future Ghosts, out on February 16.

A soft and sophisticated slice of fluttering alt-pop, For Repair hones in on indie and folk influences to create a sound that is just as balmy as it is bold.

With lilting melodies, simmering percussion and a mellow approach to vocal delivery delicately pinned together with a silken sheen, the track brings to mind the likes of Orlando Weeks or Westerman.

For more on the tour, you can check out https://www.roughtrade.com/gb/events/nottingham