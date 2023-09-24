Enjoy Jurassic Park In Concert on big screen at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Don't miss seeing Jurassic Park In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

​Family audiences will get to watch the film on the big screen in HD as they listen to the award-winning score by John Williams performed live on stage by the renowned Hallé Orchestra.

It comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 27.

Jurassic Park follows the story of a newly opened theme park set on a remote island, with exhibits featuring recently revived dinosaurs after a scientific breakthrough.

When doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) visit, they are left fighting for their lives when the park’s Jurassic inhabitants escape and once again aim to rule the earth.

For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com