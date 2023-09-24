News you can trust since 1952
Enjoy Jurassic Park In Concert on big screen at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Kicking off a UK tour soon, Jurassic Park in Concert will celebrate the blockbuster movie’s 30th anniversary by touring the UK during the October half-term.
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Don't miss seeing Jurassic Park In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.
​Family audiences will get to watch the film on the big screen in HD as they listen to the award-winning score by John Williams performed live on stage by the renowned Hallé Orchestra.

It comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 27.

Jurassic Park follows the story of a newly opened theme park set on a remote island, with exhibits featuring recently revived dinosaurs after a scientific breakthrough.

    When doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) visit, they are left fighting for their lives when the park’s Jurassic inhabitants escape and once again aim to rule the earth.

    For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

