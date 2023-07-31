Enjoy Ibiza Classics galore with Pete Tong and co at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Don't miss the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics show at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena later this year.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 25.

​The DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend is back later this year with his acclaimed Ibiza Classics show.

A tour date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham will feature Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar, becoming the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event.

Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.

Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers can rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year, reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history.

A pillar of dance music, Pete Tong is undeniably one of that world’s most influential figures.