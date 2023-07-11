News you can trust since 1952
Enjoy hits galore in top tribute Made In Tennessee at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Made In Tennessee
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the show Made In Tennessee at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.Check out the show Made In Tennessee at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.
Check out the show Made In Tennessee at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 29.

Music fans in the area are given being the chance to enjoy a taste of Nashville when this brand new show from Soul Street Productions brings the soundtrack of American country to the Leeming Street-based venue.

With a band made up of some of UK’s finest country musicians, Made in Tennessee takes you through the decades of the nation’s fastest growing music genre, from country music’s origins in the southern states of America to the modern day country that is heard and enjoyed all around the world.

    Don’t miss to see an acclaimed music show that features classic songs made famous by legends such as Johnny, June, Dolly and Hank, not to mention Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, plus modern country superstars such as Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

    Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for this performance, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

