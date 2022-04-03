Enjoy hit after hit with star Billy Ocean on Nottingham and Sheffield 2023 dates

Billy Ocean is back on tour next tour (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)

You can see him at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 19, 2023 and Sheffield City Hall on April 26, 2023.

Billy has spent more of his life onstage than anywhere else. Next year, Billy returns to his natural environment with a string of headline shows throughout the UK, with a set hand-packed with greatest hits and crowd favourites.

Billy Ocean is Britain's biggest black recording star, with worldwide record sales of more than 30 million and six top ten singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

He also holds a Grammy award for best male R&B Vocal Performance, the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, and was awarded an MBE for services to music.

Go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

