Enjoy four of the best when Classic Thriller Season returns to Notts venue this summer

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 1 to 26.

One of the highlights of the year for theatregoers in the area is returning this summer.

The first of the four productions will be Love From A Stranger, by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper, from August 1 to 5.

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal this summer

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning a large amount of money, Cecily Harrington yearns for a life of adventures. Bruce Lovell, a charming stranger, sweeps her off her feet in this intense and chilling psychological thriller.

From August 8 to 12, you can see Father Brown - A Crime at Christmas, by John Goodrum, based on the famous clerical detective created by GK Chesterton.

Murderous Liaisons (August 15 to 19) is written by Brian Clemens. It is a play set on Spain’s Costa Del Crime, with a story that twists and turns, and suspense on a knife-edge in this exciting thriller.

Finally, there’s Alan Ayckbourne’s Snake In The Grass (August 22 to 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 30 years away, Annabel Chester returns to the crumbling family home following the death of her father. Dark deeds rear their heads and as blackmail looms, two sisters join forces in a series of comic and chilling events.

Details: For more on the performances, go to www.trch.co.uk