​Enjoy four of the best in latest NSO concert at city church

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra return to concert action with a performance at the city’s St Mary’s Church on Saturday, May 11.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The concert, conducted by Mark Prescott, will get under way at 7.30pm and feature performances of four fine works in the spectacular surroundings.

The overture to Wagner's opera Tannhauser is a familiar and majestic concert opener. It will be followed the rare chance to hear two other contrasting works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shostakovich’s October was the composer’s only tone poem, a dynamic and exciting work.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert is not to be missed.Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert is not to be missed.
Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert is not to be missed.

Crusell’s Second Clarinet Concerto is a charming and lyrical piece. It will feature former Nottingham Youth Orchestra member Matt Glendening – now an in-demand professional clarinet player – as guest soloist.

The second half of the concert is given over to Rachmaninov’s sumptuous and highly tuneful Second Symphony.

For more on tickets, check out https://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Related topics:St Mary's Church