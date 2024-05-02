Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concert, conducted by Mark Prescott, will get under way at 7.30pm and feature performances of four fine works in the spectacular surroundings.

The overture to Wagner's opera Tannhauser is a familiar and majestic concert opener. It will be followed the rare chance to hear two other contrasting works.

Shostakovich’s October was the composer’s only tone poem, a dynamic and exciting work.

Crusell’s Second Clarinet Concerto is a charming and lyrical piece. It will feature former Nottingham Youth Orchestra member Matt Glendening – now an in-demand professional clarinet player – as guest soloist.

The second half of the concert is given over to Rachmaninov’s sumptuous and highly tuneful Second Symphony.

For more on tickets, check out https://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/