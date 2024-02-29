Enjoy four of the best in latest concert by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

The concert features Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s evocative Helios Overture, depicting the journey of the sun through the course of a day, plus Sibelius’s evergreen tone poem Finlandia and his much-loved Second Symphony, written largely in Italy but depicting the rugged landscapes of his Finnish homeland. The concert also sees the latest link-up between the orchestra and hugely talented Nottingham-born professional pianist Clare Hammond.Clare will take the starring role in Walton’s exciting and spiky Sinfonia Concertante for piano and orchestra. Conductor for the evening will be rising talent Joe Davies.