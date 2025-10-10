Enjoy foot-stomping singalongs - and beer - with The Choir of Man in Nottingham

The show promises something for everyone - including beer

An international smash-hit musical promising an uplifting celebration of pubs, community and friendship heads to Nottingham next year.

The Choir of Man has been a huge success on London’s West End, earning an Olivier Award nomination. It features a cast of nine men who combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns N’ Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, the show promises something for everyone - including beer.

Creator and director Nic Doodson said: “It’s a huge moment for us to launch The Choir of Man’s very first UK national tour. It’s incredible to see how far the show has come from our start at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and now, after four years in London’s West End, Olivier Award recognition, and multiple tours across Europe, Australia, and our fourth US national tour in 2026, it feels incredibly special to finally be taking the show on the road at home. Bringing our pub to audiences across the UK has always been a dream.”

The Choir of Man has previously played three sold-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. The show is set to embark on its fourth North American tour from December to March 2026, playing in 45 cities. The Choir of Man’s West End tenure at the Arts Theatre began in 2021 where it has enjoyed more than 1,000 performances with many sold-out shows and an Olivier award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

The show runs at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday June 9 to Saturday June 13. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.