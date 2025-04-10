Enjoy exciting evening of classical bangers with Opera Cocktail at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Opera Up Close will be visiting Mansfield Palace Theatre soon to perform Opera Cocktail.

The talented team at Opera Up Close will be visiting Mansfield Palace Theatre soon to perform the exciting show Opera Cocktail on May 15.

Maybe you have always fancied trying an opera, but didn’t want to travel to a big city?

Maybe you associate opera with wearing a posh frock or bow tie and that has previously put you off? Maybe you just thought it wasn’t affordable or ‘up your street’?

Well, Mansfield District Council’s cultural services team wants to help break down those barriers and invite everyone, to enjoy a night of classical bangers at the Leeming Street-based venue.

Opera up Close makes opera with and for everyone, bringing great musical storytelling to audiences everywhere.

Join them for a contemporary mix of music and words. Well-loved classics will be shaken with humour, stirred with drama, and served with a twist of menage a trois.

The Opera Cocktail show is made up of English versions of music by names you may have heard of - Puccini, Mozart, Verdi, Gilbert and Sullivan. They will be performed in new, modern arrangements, by the UK’s brightest opera stars and accompanied by live piano and cello players.

You will recognise more of the tunes than you expect – think the Champions League theme song or the British Airways TV advert and you have opera classics right there in your daily life without even knowing.

Councillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder regeneration and growth at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are so grateful for our NPO status as it means we can programme even more shows like this. The funding from Arts Council is providing the cultural services department with a fantastic opportunity to offer a greater diversity of shows and events to all of our communities and I for one can’t wait to experience opera at the Palace Theatre again”.

You can book show tickets online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk, or 01623 463133.