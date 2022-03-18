Enjoy double helping of musical fun at Nottingham Playhouse with Identical

The cast of Nottingham Playhouse's production of Identical are pictured (Photo by Alistair Muir)

They say you should never work with children or animals but this summer Olivier and Tony award-winning director Trevor Nunn will be doing both, with three sets of identical twins who will take to the stage after a five-year casting search and multiple auditions across the UK.

Kyla and Nicole Fox, aged 12, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick, 12 from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, 12 from Bromley, are the youngsters playing Lottie and Lisa in the world premiere of Identical, a new musical destined for the West End.

It can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from July 26 to August 14 before a transfer to The Lowry in Salford and then future dates around the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Identical is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired hugely successful Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

Identical tells the story of Lottie and Lisa, twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to swap identities.

It has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, (the multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winnig National Theatre hit Honk!, who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins) with a book by Stuart Paterson.

Identical is co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Kenny Wax Ltd and directed by Olivier and Tony award-winning Trevor Nunn.

The twins who will be starring in Identical at Nottingham Playhouse

Producer Kenny Wax explained: “Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and the healing of a family which has been fractured.

"The narrative offers a powerful message for the world right now and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that Identical will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation!”Nottingham Playhouse’s executive director Stephanie Sirr commented: “We can’t wait to create this show. It’s particularly exciting to give kids from our community the chance to work alongside world class professionals and to take part in the premiere of a newly commissioned musical.”Stiles and Drewe added: “It’s a story packed with wonderful humour and characters which makes it a great canvas to become a musical and retell for a 21st-century audience.”

Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more.