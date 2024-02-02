Enjoy blast from the past with Sounds Of The Rat Pack Era at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK promise to take you back to the heady days of the Rat Pack era with songs made famous by Frank, Sammy and Dean as well as swinging it up to date with arrangements of songs as performed by Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Jr.This is not a look-a-like, sound-a-like tribute show: instead they showcase the wonderful numbers of that time, along with performing arrangements by more recent singers that are keeping the genre alive and introducing the next generation of fans to some of the most iconic music of the 20th century.