Enjoy blast from the past with Lipstick On Your Collar at Retford Majestic Theatre

Lipstick On Your Collar can be seen at Retford Majestic Theatre in 2023.

Retford Majestic Theatre, June 17.

The popular feast of music nostalgia is back with a new show for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step back in time to a golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor.

Most Popular

Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Bring your dancing shoes and let the good times roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: For more, you can go to majesticretford.org