Enjoy blast from the past with Lipstick On Your Collar at Retford Majestic Theatre
Lipstick On Your Collar
Retford Majestic Theatre, June 17.
The popular feast of music nostalgia is back with a new show for 2023.
Step back in time to a golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor.
Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.
From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and more.
Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.
Bring your dancing shoes and let the good times roll.
Details: For more, you can go to majesticretford.org
