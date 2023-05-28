News you can trust since 1952
Enjoy best of British from Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in conductor's farewell concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be saying goodbye to veteran conductor Derek Williams with a concert at the city’s St Mary’s Church on Saturday, July 8.
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

After a mammoth 40 years of the helm, during which time he has made a major contribution to musical life in the county, Derek’s last concert with the orchestra features a wide range of British music.

You can hear Malcolm Arnold’s highly entertaining Tam O’Shanter Overture and Four Cornish Dances, Land of the Mountain and the Flood, by Scottish composer Hamish MacCunn, Edward Elgar’s Cockaigne Overture (In London Town), the English Folk Song Suite by Vaughan Williams, and the Scottish Fantasy by the only non-British composer to be featured – Germany’s Max Bruch – with Katie Stillman as violin soloist.

For more, see nottinghamsymphony.org.uk

See Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in action at St Mary's Church in the city on July 8.See Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in action at St Mary's Church in the city on July 8.
