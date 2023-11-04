Enjoy A Vision Of Elvis when top tribute show visits Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss A Vision Of Elvis at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 15.

Get your blue suede shoes on and head down to the Leeming Street-based venue to celebrate the music of the king of rock ’n’ roll with leading Elvis tribute performer Rob Kingsley and his talented cast.

This smash hit show is a breathtaking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert that takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes performances of hits such as Stuck on You, It's Now or Never, Return to Sender, GI Blues, Suspicious Minds, The Wonder of You, American Trilogy and many more.

Rob Kingsley is winner of the National Tribute Music Awards ‘Official Elvis Show’ and ‘number one male tribute artist’ and the show is internationally acclaimed.Rob’s authentic performance brings Elvis fans a night not to be missed.

Details: For ticket availability, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk