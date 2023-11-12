Enjoy a team of exciting new talent as the play Bonfire hits stage at Nonsuch Studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, November 23 and 24.

Midlands based playwright Simon Marshall has worked alongside LGBTQ+ support groups to write a new play about ‘growing up gay’ in the internet age.Simon, whose work has been produced by Paines Plough and Sheffield Theatres, says the show has been “about four years in the making”.

He explained: “My generation of digital natives grew up when the internet was the Wild West. But it has always been a place of possibilities and connections.”

See Simon Marshall's new play Bonfire at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios later this month.

The play is about navigating some of those digital connections and realising how vulnerable and powerful you are as a teenager.

“I wanted to get to the heart of what LGBTQ+ people have to navigate to find others like them,” Simon continues, “but I also wanted to write something full of hope and joy.”

Bonfire was created through consultation with Derbyshire LGBT+ and brings together a team of new talent.

Director Alice Fitzgerald, whose work has played at London’s Royal Court, and Drama Centre alumni Oliver McLellen join Simon to bring the production to life.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Bonfire at the city centre venue, go to nonsuchstudios.co.uk