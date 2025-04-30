Enjoy a tasty evening with Jay Rayner in Nottingham

Rayner will answer the questions readers and viewers have always wanted to ask

Top restaurant critic Jay Rayner will be sharing tales and tricks from the trade when he heads to Nottingham next month.

The writer and broadcaster, who was The Observer’s award-winning restaurant critic for 25 years and has been a judge for MasterChef, will discuss his new book, Nights Out At Home, a ‘memoir-in-recipes’. Throughout his quarter of a century eating professionally in some of the world’s best – and worst – restaurants, Jay has always ‘reverse-engineered’ his favourite dishes; now he’s ready to share those recipes and his memories of the restaurants that served them.

He will also answer the questions readers and viewers have always wanted to ask: from the expertise a restaurant critic needs to the best way to roast a chicken.

Jay Rayner: Nights Out At Home is at Nottingham Playhouse on Tuesday May 27. Tickets cost from £30.50. Call 0115 941 9419 or visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk to book.