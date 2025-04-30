Enjoy a tasty evening with Jay Rayner in Nottingham
The writer and broadcaster, who was The Observer’s award-winning restaurant critic for 25 years and has been a judge for MasterChef, will discuss his new book, Nights Out At Home, a ‘memoir-in-recipes’. Throughout his quarter of a century eating professionally in some of the world’s best – and worst – restaurants, Jay has always ‘reverse-engineered’ his favourite dishes; now he’s ready to share those recipes and his memories of the restaurants that served them.
He will also answer the questions readers and viewers have always wanted to ask: from the expertise a restaurant critic needs to the best way to roast a chicken.
Jay Rayner: Nights Out At Home is at Nottingham Playhouse on Tuesday May 27. Tickets cost from £30.50. Call 0115 941 9419 or visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk to book.