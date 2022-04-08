Enjoy A Night At The Movies with BBC Concert Orchestra and university choir

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) Choir will join forces with the BBC Concert Orchestra for an evening of music from Hollywood blockbusters.A Night at the Movies will feature music from Star Wars, Dark Knight Rises, ET, Star Trek, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and more.The NTU Choir and BBC Concert Orchestra will also be joined by special guest and award-winning violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason.Braimah is part of the Kanneh-Mason Piano Trio, a graduate from the Royal Academy of Music who now studies in Budapest. He will be playing the theme from Schindler’s List and Cinema Paradiso.The event will be conducted by NTU’s director of music Matthew Hopkins, who has worked with some of the most renowned orchestras in the UK.